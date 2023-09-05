On Tuesday, Corey Seager (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.405) and total hits (130) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Seager has had a hit in 74 of 94 games this season (78.7%), including multiple hits 39 times (41.5%).

He has hit a home run in 27.7% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 48.9% of his games this year, Seager has notched at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 54.3% of his games this year (51 of 94), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 41 .359 AVG .322 .430 OBP .373 .738 SLG .557 40 XBH 23 19 HR 9 49 RBI 35 35/27 K/BB 35/16 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings