Rangers vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers (76-60) host the Houston Astros (77-61) in AL West play, at 4:05 PM ET on Monday.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the Rangers and J.P. France (10-5) for the Astros.
Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.16 ERA) vs France - HOU (10-5, 3.49 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (9-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 27th start of the season.
- The left-hander allowed five hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Tuesday.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.16 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 26 games this season.
- He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- In 26 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
Andrew Heaney vs. Astros
- The Astros are batting .257 this season, eighth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .426 (eighth in the league) with 180 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Astros three times this season, allowing them to go 9-for-52 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in 15 innings.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France
- France (10-5) takes the mound first for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
- France is trying to record his 13th quality start of the year.
- France has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season entering this outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
J.P. France vs. Rangers
- The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (190) in all of MLB. They have a collective .267 batting average, and are second in the league with 1264 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 752 runs.
- France has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Rangers this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .208 batting average over one appearance.
