Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros matchup at Globe Life Field on Monday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (9-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 27th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 26 starts this season.

Heaney has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 29 5.1 5 0 0 7 1 at Twins Aug. 24 4.1 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 3.2 7 3 3 3 1 at Giants Aug. 12 1.1 3 1 1 1 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 5.2 4 0 0 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 154 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 61 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.345/.451 on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a double and two walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 127 hits with 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .339/.402/.640 slash line on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 142 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashed .289/.371/.511 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 77 walks and 90 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.365/.445 on the season.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

