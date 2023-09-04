Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Nate Lowe and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on September 4 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .280 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 78 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.3% of his games this year (103 of 135), with multiple hits 38 times (28.1%).
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 49 games this year (36.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|.291
|AVG
|.270
|.377
|OBP
|.372
|.494
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|27
|71/35
|K/BB
|64/43
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending France (10-5) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.