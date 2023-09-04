Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Twins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .262 with 28 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 62.2% of his games this year (74 of 119), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this season (38 of 119), with more than one RBI 13 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 43 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|63
|.267
|AVG
|.258
|.302
|OBP
|.302
|.450
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|31
|RBI
|28
|51/9
|K/BB
|50/16
|8
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 3.49 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
