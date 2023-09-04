Josh Smith vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .129 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on September 4 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .196 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 25 of 62 games this season (40.3%), with multiple hits on four occasions (6.5%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (6.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (11.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (27.4%), including five multi-run games (8.1%).
Other Rangers Players vs the Astros
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.149
|AVG
|.233
|.278
|OBP
|.340
|.224
|SLG
|.384
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
