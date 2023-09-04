Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .129 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on September 4 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .196 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 25 of 62 games this season (40.3%), with multiple hits on four occasions (6.5%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (6.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (11.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 17 games this season (27.4%), including five multi-run games (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Astros

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .149 AVG .233 .278 OBP .340 .224 SLG .384 3 XBH 7 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 24/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings