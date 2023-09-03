On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.733 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 184 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

He ranks fourth in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Acuna is batting .391 with three homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 104 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 59 times.

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has an RBI in 53 of 135 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 63.0% of his games this season (85 of 135), with two or more runs 29 times (21.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .336 AVG .338 .431 OBP .407 .577 SLG .587 32 XBH 35 14 HR 18 37 RBI 48 39/42 K/BB 35/29 29 SB 34

Dodgers Pitching Rankings