How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh in MLB action with 187 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas ranks third in baseball, slugging .453.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (746 total).
- The Rangers are third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.235).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Gray is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year.
- Gray heads into the matchup with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Denyi Reyes
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|L 9-7
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
|9/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Muller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.