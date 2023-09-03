Kenta Maeda will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers and Corey Seager on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +120 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 53 of the 90 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.9%).

Texas has a record of 33-24 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (57.9% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-61-7 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-26 33-34 30-21 45-38 51-45 24-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.