Marcus Semien vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.1% of his games this season (100 of 135), with multiple hits 44 times (32.6%).
- In 14.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 55 games this season (40.7%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (12.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 75 games this year (55.6%), including 17 multi-run games (12.6%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|.275
|AVG
|.270
|.345
|OBP
|.344
|.478
|SLG
|.428
|32
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|41
|36/30
|K/BB
|53/30
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
