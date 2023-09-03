The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (1-0) square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Florida A&M ranked 72nd in scoring offense (25.5 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (22.4 points allowed per game) last year. Jackson State has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 19th-best in points per game (37) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (7).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics (2022)

Jackson State Florida A&M 447.9 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.1 (72nd) 253.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.9 (22nd) 151.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.9 (116th) 296.1 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.2 (30th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 5 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has racked up 361 yards on 78.8% passing while recording three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 13 times for 109 yards (109 per game) with one touchdown.

JD Martin has racked up 36 yards (on 11 carries), while also grabbing three passes for 17 yards.

Rico Powers Jr.'s 95 receiving yards (95 yards per game) are a team high. He has four receptions on four targets.

Isaiah Spencer has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 64 yards (64 yards per game) this year.

Duke Miller's eight catches (on eight targets) have netted him 57 yards (57 ypg).

Florida A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jeremy Moussa produced 2,730 passing yards (248.2 per game), a 57.3% completion percentage, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Last season, Jaylen McCloud rushed for 379 yards on 97 attempts (34.5 yards per game) and scored five times.

Terrell Jennings collected 292 rushing yards on 67 carries and three touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Xavier Smith grabbed 74 passes (on 68 targets) for 876 yards (79.6 per game). He also found the end zone nine times.

Jah'Marae Sheread also impressed receiving last year. He collected 45 receptions for 588 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 37 times.

David Manigo grabbed 23 passes on 23 targets for 368 yards, compiling 33.5 receiving yards per game.

