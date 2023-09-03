Which team is going to win on Sunday, September 3, when the Jackson State Tigers and Florida A&M Rattlers square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Tigers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-12.8) 48.4 Jackson State 31, Florida A&M 18

Week 1 SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers covered eight times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Last season, four of Rattlers games went over the point total.

Tigers vs. Rattlers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 25.5 22.4 30.4 13.4 21.3 25.0 Jackson State 37.7 13.5 43.0 24.0 30.3 13.0

