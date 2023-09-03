The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .277 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

In 61.3% of his 111 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has an RBI in 30 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 52 .299 AVG .256 .352 OBP .303 .527 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 58/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings