Corey Seager vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 125 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is second in slugging.
- Seager has had a hit in 72 of 92 games this season (78.3%), including multiple hits 37 times (40.2%).
- He has gone deep in 27.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 48.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.6%.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|41
|.352
|AVG
|.322
|.427
|OBP
|.373
|.719
|SLG
|.557
|38
|XBH
|23
|17
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|35
|34/27
|K/BB
|35/16
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
