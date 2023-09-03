Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) and the Atlanta Braves (90-45) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (14-10, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Bobby Miller (8-3, 4.00 ERA).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 9-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 122 times and won 82, or 67.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 122 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 82-40 in those contests.

The Braves have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (788) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule