The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Southern Miss averaged 25.3 points per game offensively last season (83rd in the FBS), and it gave up 23.5 points per game (45th) on defense. Alcorn State ranked 89th in total offense this season (339.7 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-best in the FCS with 339.7 yards allowed per game.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics (2022)

Southern Miss Alcorn State 349.3 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.7 (84th) 371.7 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.8 (21st) 141.6 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.1 (38th) 207.7 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.6 (111th) 26 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders (2022)

Zach Wilcke's previous season stat line: 1,163 passing yards (89.5 per game), 101-for-176 (57.4%), nine touchdowns and nine picks.

Last year, Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 1,382 yards on 228 carries (106.3 yards per game) and scored nine times. Gore also collected 20 catches for 221 yards.

Janari Dean put up 191 rushing yards on 62 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Jason Brownlee reeled in 55 catches for 891 yards (68.5 per game) while being targeted 115 times. He also scored eight touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston also impressed receiving last season. He had 31 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 45 times.

Tiaquelin Mims grabbed 23 passes on 36 targets for 368 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 28.3 receiving yards per game.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders (2022)

Aaron Allen completed 59.6% of his passes to throw for 1,074 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Jarveon Howard racked up 12 rushing touchdowns on 115.5 yards per game last season.

Niko Duffey rushed for 348 yards and one touchdown last season.

Monterio Hunt was targeted two times per game and racked up 406 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Malik Rodgers caught 24 passes last season on his way to 343 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Juan Anthony Jr. caught 28 passes on his way to 332 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Miss or Alcorn State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.