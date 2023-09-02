Sam Huff vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sam Huff is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota TwinsSeptember 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Sam Huff At The Plate
- Huff is batting .237 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In six of 15 games this year (40.0%), Huff has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Huff has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in three of 15 games so far this year.
Other Rangers Players vs the Twins
Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.364
|AVG
|.185
|.417
|OBP
|.214
|.455
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/1
|K/BB
|12/1
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 3.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
