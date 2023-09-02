Jordan Montgomery will take the hill for the Texas Rangers (75-59) on Saturday, September 2 against the Minnesota Twins (70-65), who will answer with Dallas Keuchel. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Twins are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rangers (-190). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.19 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 3.50 ERA)

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 53, or 59.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rangers have a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Rangers went 3-4 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mitch Garver 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Corey Seager 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+115) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 3rd

