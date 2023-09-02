On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Arcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.

Arcia has recorded a hit in 73 of 112 games this season (65.2%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.8%).

Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (14.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44 of 112 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .289 AVG .276 .352 OBP .323 .454 SLG .443 16 XBH 18 8 HR 8 29 RBI 23 43/17 K/BB 37/14 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings