The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (42 points per game) and best in scoring defense (3 points allowed per game). Tennessee State was a bottom-25 scoring offense last season, ranking 19th-worst with 18.3 points per game. On defense, it ranked 42nd in the FCS (24.7 points allowed per game).

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics (2022)

Notre Dame Tennessee State 396.2 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315 (100th) 329.5 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.4 (46th) 189 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.5 (83rd) 207.2 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (93rd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 251 yards (251 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 82.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 95 yards on 16 carries while finding paydirt one time. He's also caught two passes for 26 yards (26 per game).

Jeremiyah Love has piled up 40 yards on four attempts.

Jaden Greathouse's 68 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted three times and has totaled three receptions and two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has caught four passes for 63 yards (63 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Deion Colzie's three catches have yielded 45 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Draylen Ellis connected on 54.8% of his passes to throw for 1,806 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Jalen Rouse compiled 613 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Devon Starling rushed for 49.1 yards per game and averaged 20.1 receiving yards per game. He also scored two touchdowns.

JJ Holloman averaged 32.1 yards on three receptions per game and compiled one receiving touchdown in 2022.

Chevalier Brenson averaged 29.9 receiving yards on 2.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

