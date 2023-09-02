Mitch Garver -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .269 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (40 of 61), with multiple hits 14 times (23.0%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (19.7%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (37.7%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .261 AVG .278 .339 OBP .381 .477 SLG .536 12 XBH 11 6 HR 7 17 RBI 19 38/13 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings