Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) will take on the Atlanta Braves (89-45) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, September 2 at 9:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Dodgers (-105). The over/under for the matchup is set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Bobby Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Braves' matchup against the Dodgers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Dodgers with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 81, or 66.9%, of the 121 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Braves have an 81-40 record (winning 66.9% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 9-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those games.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious nine times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 9-1-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Austin Riley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+130) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.