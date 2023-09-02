The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Southern Miss compiled 25.3 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 83rd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 45th, surrendering 23.5 points per game. Alcorn State totaled 20.7 points per game on offense last season (100th in the FCS), and it ranked 44th defensively with 24.9 points allowed per game.

Alcorn State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics (2022)

Alcorn State Southern Miss 339.7 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.3 (86th) 320.8 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.7 (69th) 177.1 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.6 (80th) 162.6 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.7 (96th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 26 (123rd) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders (2022)

Aaron Allen threw for 1,074 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Jarveon Howard racked up 12 rushing touchdowns on 115.5 yards per game last season.

Niko Duffey ran for one touchdown on 348 yards a year ago.

Monterio Hunt was targeted two times per game and collected 406 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Malik Rodgers collected two touchdowns and had 343 receiving yards (31.2 ypg) in 2022.

Juan Anthony Jr. averaged 30.2 receiving yards per game on 1.9 targets per game a season ago.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders (2022)

Zach Wilcke had a passing stat line last season of 1,163 yards with a 57.4% completion rate (101-for-176), nine touchdowns, nine interceptions, and an average of 89.5 yards per game.

Last season Frank Gore Jr. took 228 carries for 1,382 yards (106.3 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 20 passes for 221 yards (17 per game).

Janari Dean ran for 191 yards on 62 carries (14.7 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

Jason Brownlee collected 55 receptions for 891 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He was targeted 115 times, and averaged 68.5 yards per game.

Jakarius Caston tacked on 446 yards on 31 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 45 times, and averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game.

Tiaquelin Mims reeled in 23 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 28.3 yards per game last year.

