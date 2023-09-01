Robbie Grossman and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .232.

Grossman has had a hit in 53 of 91 games this year (58.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (14.3%).

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (8.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.4% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 of 91 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .234 AVG .231 .309 OBP .330 .383 SLG .391 13 XBH 16 4 HR 4 23 RBI 17 43/17 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

