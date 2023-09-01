On Friday, Mitch Garver (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .273 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.

In 38.3% of his games this season, Garver has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .269 AVG .278 .347 OBP .381 .491 SLG .536 12 XBH 11 6 HR 7 17 RBI 19 37/13 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings