Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Games to Bet on Today

Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)

Jacksonville State (-6.5) Jacksonville State Moneyline: -250

-250 Liberty Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 56.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)

Middle Tennessee (-3) Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -160

-160 Louisiana Tech Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 54.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-135)

Rangers (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Orioles (+115)

Orioles (+115) Total: 9

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)

Twins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+115)

Astros (+115) Total: 8

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-250)

Penguins (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)

Blackhawks (+195) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Appalachian State (-6.5) Appalachian State Moneyline: -250

-250 Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 61.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-175)

Golden Knights (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+145)

Kraken (+145) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-160)

Lightning (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Predators (+135)

Predators (+135) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.