Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.
Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games to Bet on Today
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Kings (-7.5)
- Kings Moneyline: -300
- Trail Blazers Moneyline: +230
- Total: 236.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: BSNO, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-4.5)
- Pelicans Moneyline: -190
- Grizzlies Moneyline: +155
- Total: 229.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Minnesota (-3.5)
- Minnesota Moneyline: -175
- Bowling Green Moneyline: +145
- Total: 39.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bulls (-1.5)
- Bulls Moneyline: -120
- Hawks Moneyline: +100
- Total: 234.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSFL (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Magic (-7.5)
- Magic Moneyline: -300
- Wizards Moneyline: +230
- Total: 237.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas State Bobcats vs. Rice Owls
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: University Park, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Rice (-3.5)
- Rice Moneyline: -185
- Texas State Moneyline: +150
- Total: 59.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: BSDET, YES (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nets (-6.5)
- Nets Moneyline: -275
- Pistons Moneyline: +220
- Total: 232.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Rockets (-3.5)
- Rockets Moneyline: -155
- Pacers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 237.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Kansas Jayhawks vs. UNLV Rebels
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: UNLV (-13.5)
- UNLV Moneyline: -500
- Kansas Moneyline: +375
- Total: 67.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: BSSW, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jazz (-2.5)
- Jazz Moneyline: -145
- Spurs Moneyline: +120
- Total: 242.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.