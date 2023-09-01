Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.
Games to Bet on Today
New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Broncos (-7.5)
- Broncos Moneyline: -350
- Patriots Moneyline: +275
- Total: 35
Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)
- Georgia Tech Moneyline: -300
- Nevada Moneyline: +240
- Total: 139.5
Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)
- Browns Moneyline: -150
- Texans Moneyline: +125
- Total: 40
Washington Commanders vs. New York Jets
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)
- Jets Moneyline: -160
- Commanders Moneyline: +135
- Total: 37
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bears (-4)
- Bears Moneyline: -200
- Cardinals Moneyline: +165
- Total: 43
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)
- Lions Moneyline: -160
- Vikings Moneyline: +135
- Total: 47.5
TCU Horned Frogs vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-5.5)
- Hawaii Moneyline: -250
- TCU Moneyline: +195
- Total: 149.5
Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)
- Packers Moneyline: -210
- Panthers Moneyline: +170
- Total: 37.5
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1)
- Jaguars Moneyline: -120
- Buccaneers Moneyline: +100
- Total: 43.5
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)
- Seahawks Moneyline: -175
- Titans Moneyline: +145
- Total: 41.5
