How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Islanders (+145)

Islanders (+145) Total: 6

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSE, BSSEX (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, BSSEX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Grizzlies (-1.5)

Grizzlies (-1.5) Grizzlies Moneyline: -120

-120 Hawks Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 240.5

Kennesaw State Owls vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UNC Asheville (-4.5)

UNC Asheville (-4.5) Total: 160.5

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. North Texas Mean Green

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: North Texas (-7.5)

North Texas (-7.5) Total: 132.5

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: BSSUN,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSUN,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-140)

Lightning (-140) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+120)

Capitals (+120) Total: 6.5

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Arizona Wildcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Arizona (-6.5)

Arizona (-6.5) Arizona Moneyline: -300

-300 Florida Atlantic Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 163.5

Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: NESN,BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NESN,BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-115)

Bruins (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Wild (-105)

Wild (-105) Total: 6

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. San Jose State Spartans

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: San Jose State (-10)

San Jose State (-10) San Jose State Moneyline: -375

-375 Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +300

+300 Total: 48.5

Utah Utes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Northwestern (-6)

Northwestern (-6) Northwestern Moneyline: -250

-250 Utah Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 41.5

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: BSNO, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo)

BSNO, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-6.5)

Pelicans (-6.5) Pelicans Moneyline: -250

-250 Rockets Moneyline: +195

+195 Total: 223.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.