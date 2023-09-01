Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: San Francisco (-11.5)

San Francisco (-11.5) Total: 130.5

Yale Bulldogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Kansas (-15.5)

Kansas (-15.5) Total: 142.5

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CA, AZFamily (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kings (-3.5)

Kings (-3.5) Kings Moneyline: -155

-155 Suns Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 244.5

Siena Saints vs. Brown Bears

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Brown (-12.5)

Brown (-12.5) Total: 132.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rockets (-8.5)

Rockets (-8.5) Rockets Moneyline: -350

-350 Mavericks Moneyline: +280

+280 Total: 225.5

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 76ers (-8.5)

76ers (-8.5) 76ers Moneyline: -350

-350 Raptors Moneyline: +260

+260 Total: 229.5

Drake Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UAB (-3.5)

UAB (-3.5) Total: 149.5

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Warriors (-12.5)

Warriors (-12.5) Warriors Moneyline: -700

-700 Wizards Moneyline: +500

+500 Total: 247.5

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NESN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-125)

Bruins (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Jets (+105)

Jets (+105) Total: 5.5

Colorado State Rams vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Loyola Marymount (-5.5)

Loyola Marymount (-5.5) Total: 147.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.