How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Have the urge to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games to Bet on Today

Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Washington Huskies

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Washington (-14.5)

Washington (-14.5) Washington Moneyline: -1200

-1200 Eastern Washington Moneyline: +750

+750 Total: 158.5

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Texas Tech (-13.5)

Texas Tech (-13.5) Texas Tech Moneyline: -1200

-1200 UT Arlington Moneyline: +725

+725 Total: 144.5

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Little Rock Trojans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Little Rock (-2.5)

Little Rock (-2.5) Little Rock Moneyline: -150

-150 Jacksonville State Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 139.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. UMass Minutemen

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UMass (-1.5)

UMass (-1.5) UMass Moneyline: -125

-125 Georgia Tech Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 151.5

Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Wild (-210)

Wild (-210) Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (+170)

Canadiens (+170) Total: 6

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bulls (-3.5)

Bulls (-3.5) Bulls Moneyline: -160

-160 Spurs Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 230.5

Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Michigan State Spartans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Spread Favorite: Michigan State (-22.5)

Michigan State (-22.5) Total: 136.5

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Flames (-150)

Flames (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+125)

Ducks (+125) Total: 6

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Temple Owls

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Temple (-8.5)

Temple (-8.5) Temple Moneyline: -350

-350 Nevada Moneyline: +280

+280 Total: 147.5

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Bradley Braves

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Bradley (-11.5)

Bradley (-11.5) Bradley Moneyline: -800

-800 SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline: +550

+550 Total: 135.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.