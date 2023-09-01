Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Have the desire to put money on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple.

Games in Mississippi Today

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: South Carolina (-3.5)

South Carolina (-3.5) Total: 135.5

James Madison Dukes vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Southern Miss (-7.5)

Southern Miss (-7.5) Total: 157.5

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tennessee (-11.5)

Tennessee (-11.5) Total: 143.5

