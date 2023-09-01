Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games to Bet on Today
Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Celtics (-14.5)
- Celtics Moneyline: -1100
- Jazz Moneyline: +675
- Total: 239.5
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)
- Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+145)
- Total: 6
Fairfield Stags vs. Siena Saints
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Albany, New York
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Siena (-4.5)
- Total: 139.5
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Purdue (-9.5)
- Total: 154.5
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: BSIN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Pacers (-3.5)
- Pacers Moneyline: -165
- Hawks Moneyline: +135
- Total: 263.5
Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Manhattan Jaspers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Riverdale, New York
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Manhattan (-2.5)
- Total: 139.5
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-5.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -225
- Nets Moneyline: +180
- Total: 233.5
Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Toledo Rockets
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Toledo, Ohio
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Toledo (-12.5)
- Total: 157.5
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Akron Zips
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Akron, Ohio
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Akron (-9.5)
- Total: 139.5
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)
- Cavaliers Moneyline: -500
- Wizards Moneyline: +375
- Total: 239.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
