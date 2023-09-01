Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games to Bet on Today

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Michigan (-1.5)

Michigan (-1.5) Michigan Moneyline: -125

-125 Alabama Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 45.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

KJZZ, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mavericks (-3.5)

Mavericks (-3.5) Mavericks Moneyline: -150

-150 Jazz Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 245.5

North Alabama Lions vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Texas Tech (-18.5)

Texas Tech (-18.5) Total: 144.5

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet, BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet, BSOH (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raptors (-1.5)

Raptors (-1.5) Raptors Moneyline: -120

-120 Cavaliers Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 224.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

ALT, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-14.5)

Nuggets (-14.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -1400

-1400 Hornets Moneyline: +800

+800 Total: 227.5

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch on Fubo)

AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-11.5)

Suns (-11.5) Suns Moneyline: -650

-650 Trail Blazers Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 229.5

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: ,

, TV Channel: TNT,Max

TNT,Max Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-145)

Golden Knights (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Total: 6

Hampton Pirates vs. Drexel Dragons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Drexel (-14.5)

Drexel (-14.5) Total: 139.5

Wisconsin Badgers vs. LSU Tigers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: LSU (-8.5)

LSU (-8.5) LSU Moneyline: -350

-350 Wisconsin Moneyline: +270

+270 Total: 56.5

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tennessee (-5.5)

Tennessee (-5.5) Tennessee Moneyline: -225

-225 Iowa Moneyline: +185

+185 Total: 35.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.