How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
If you're wanting to put money on a game game today but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.
Games to Bet on Today
Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UTSA (-3.5)
- UTSA Moneyline: -165
- Prairie View A&M Moneyline: +140
- Total: 149.5
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: BSNO, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-8.5)
- Pelicans Moneyline: -350
- Jazz Moneyline: +275
- Total: 238.5
Portland State Vikings vs. Eastern Washington Eagles
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Cheney, Washington
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Eastern Washington (-2.5)
- Eastern Washington Moneyline: -145
- Portland State Moneyline: +120
- Total: 149.5
Long Beach State Beach vs. CSU Fullerton Titans
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Fullerton, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: CSU Fullerton (-1.5)
- CSU Fullerton Moneyline: -140
- Long Beach State Moneyline: +115
- Total: 144.5
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Celtics (-16.5)
- Celtics Moneyline: -2000
- Pistons Moneyline: +1000
- Total: 231.5
Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Cleveland State Vikings
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Cleveland State (-2.5)
- Cleveland State Moneyline: -145
- Oakland Moneyline: +120
- Total: 147.5
Central Arkansas Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Oklahoma (-29.5)
- Total: 146.5
UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon State Beavers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-6.5)
- Oregon State Moneyline: -275
- UCLA Moneyline: +220
- Total: 127.5
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Lakers (-13.5)
- Lakers Moneyline: -1100
- Hornets Moneyline: +675
- Total: 228.5
CSU Northridge Matadors vs. Cal Poly Mustangs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Luis Obispo, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Cal Poly (-4.5)
- Cal Poly Moneyline: -200
- CSU Northridge Moneyline: +165
- Total: 140.5
