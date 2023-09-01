Marcus Semien vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.356 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 56 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 99 games this season (of 133 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
- In 15% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has an RBI in 55 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 74 games this season (55.6%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.280
|AVG
|.270
|.349
|OBP
|.344
|.485
|SLG
|.428
|31
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|41
|35/30
|K/BB
|53/30
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
