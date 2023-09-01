Ezequiel Duran vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .282.
- In 62.4% of his 109 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (27.5%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (11.9%).
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.311
|AVG
|.256
|.365
|OBP
|.303
|.548
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|55/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ryan aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.