The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks while batting .262.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 115), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in 33 games this year (28.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (39.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .281 AVG .240 .319 OBP .308 .557 SLG .415 25 XBH 20 15 HR 5 43 RBI 21 55/12 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings