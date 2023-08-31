Eddie Rosario vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks while batting .262.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 115), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 33 games this year (28.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (39.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.281
|AVG
|.240
|.319
|OBP
|.308
|.557
|SLG
|.415
|25
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|21
|55/12
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Lynn (10-9) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 5.56 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.381 WHIP ranks 47th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 10th.
