The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will play on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Freddie Freeman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Braves have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 119 total times this season. They've gone 79-40 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 68-28 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (70.8% winning percentage).

The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 132 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-59-3).

The Braves are 12-11-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 43-23 28-17 59-28 69-37 18-8

