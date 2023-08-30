Robbie Grossman and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Mets and Denyi Reyes on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .232 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 53 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 91), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has an RBI in 24 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-run games (11.0%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .234 AVG .231 .309 OBP .330 .383 SLG .391 13 XBH 16 4 HR 4 23 RBI 17 43/17 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings