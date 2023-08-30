Robbie Grossman vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Mets and Denyi Reyes on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .232 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 53 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 91), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has an RBI in 24 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-run games (11.0%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.234
|AVG
|.231
|.309
|OBP
|.330
|.383
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|17
|43/17
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Mets rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
