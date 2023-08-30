Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (75-57) and the New York Mets (60-73) facing off at Citi Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 11-9 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (9-6) for the Rangers and Denyi Reyes for the Mets.

Rangers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 11, Mets 10.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 53, or 60.9%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 29 of its 44 games, or 65.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 733.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule