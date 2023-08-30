Jonah Heim vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .269 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 67 of 100 games this season (67.0%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (27.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has an RBI in 40 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (39.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.272
|AVG
|.266
|.330
|OBP
|.325
|.533
|SLG
|.386
|25
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|4
|40
|RBI
|34
|39/15
|K/BB
|33/16
|0
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
