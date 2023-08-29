On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .274 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 56 of 90 games this season (62.2%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.3%).

He has gone deep in 19 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more RBI 17 times (18.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (47.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .272 AVG .276 .374 OBP .389 .488 SLG .571 19 XBH 22 8 HR 12 30 RBI 36 46/20 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings