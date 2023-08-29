Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.326 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI) against the Rockies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .572.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 99 of 130 games this year (76.2%), with more than one hit on 56 occasions (43.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (50 of 130), with more than one RBI 17 times (13.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 82 of 130 games this year, and more than once 28 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.336
|AVG
|.333
|.431
|OBP
|.405
|.577
|SLG
|.567
|32
|XBH
|31
|14
|HR
|15
|37
|RBI
|42
|39/42
|K/BB
|34/27
|29
|SB
|32
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Lambert (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
