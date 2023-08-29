On Tuesday, August 29 at 7:10 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (74-57) visit the New York Mets (60-72) at Citi Field. Andrew Heaney will get the call for the Rangers, while Jose Quintana will take the mound for the Mets.

The Mets have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rangers (-140). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.34 ERA) vs Quintana - NYM (1-5, 3.73 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 52, or 60.5%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 36-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (63.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 2-5 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Mets have been victorious in 14, or 26.9%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 3-18 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-5.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +210 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.