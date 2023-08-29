Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in MLB action with 182 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.268).

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (731 total runs).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.230).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Heaney has seven quality starts this year.

Heaney will try to pick up his 18th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer - 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Cristian Javier

