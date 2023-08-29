Ozzie Albies -- batting .319 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-6) against the Rockies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 80 of 118 games this season (67.8%) Albies has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

In 22.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.7% of his games this year, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year (52.5%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .241 AVG .284 .299 OBP .344 .450 SLG .560 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 44/19 2 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings