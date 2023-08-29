The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .271.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 99), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .272 AVG .269 .330 OBP .328 .533 SLG .390 25 XBH 14 11 HR 4 40 RBI 34 39/15 K/BB 32/16 0 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings