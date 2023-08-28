Robbie Grossman vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .234 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 52 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (9.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Grossman has driven in a run in 23 games this season (25.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (41.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.233
|.309
|OBP
|.331
|.383
|SLG
|.400
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|16
|43/17
|K/BB
|39/21
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Mets are sending Megill (7-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
