The Texas Rangers versus New York Mets game on Monday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor.

The Mets are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-150). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: WPIX

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -150 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas games have finished above the total five times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.4 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have a 51-34 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Texas has gone 29-15 (winning 65.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 60%.

In the 129 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-58-7).

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 31-33 30-21 43-35 50-43 23-13

